Edmond Exchange
A bronze statue called Tree Frogs on Cottonwood by Tony Hochstetler was purchased by the Visual Art Commission. This is a replica of what the artwork will look like when completed and place near the Spring Creek Trail at Arcadia Lake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love for Angela Lansdown
|Jun 20
|ENHS
|5
|Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot (Oct '16)
|Jun 17
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|charles dutton (Jun '11)
|Jun 3
|Your next
|25
|Acting Sheriff Pleads With Deer Creek Residents
|May 26
|bridgestonescostly
|1
|Burrows
|May '17
|april
|18
|Police searching for two missing people (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Sal-Nancys-daugher
|84
|Courtney Hayworth-Johnson (Nov '15)
|May '17
|4eva
|14
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC