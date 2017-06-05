Commercial real estate transactions from The Oklahoman for June 3, 2017
Closing was held at Oklahoma City Abstract & Title Company by Teresa Koeppe. - DM Wright Investments LLC paid $183,000 to MWC Storage Investments LLC for a 22,275-square-foot building on 0.51 acre at 301 S Midwest Blvd., Midwest City, for use as a tires and wheels shop.
