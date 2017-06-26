Nathaniel Johnson, who attends Putnam City North High School and Francis Tuttle Technology Center, will be a delegate to the Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders in Lowell, Massachusetts, on June 29-July 1. The purpose of the congress is to inspire students who aspire to be scientists and technologists to stay true to their dreams and, after the event, to provide a path to help them reach their goals. Johnson, who lives in Bethany, was nominated to represent Oklahoma based on academic achievement, leadership potential and passion for science and technology.

