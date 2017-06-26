Achievers
Nathaniel Johnson, who attends Putnam City North High School and Francis Tuttle Technology Center, will be a delegate to the Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders in Lowell, Massachusetts, on June 29-July 1. The purpose of the congress is to inspire students who aspire to be scientists and technologists to stay true to their dreams and, after the event, to provide a path to help them reach their goals. Johnson, who lives in Bethany, was nominated to represent Oklahoma based on academic achievement, leadership potential and passion for science and technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love for Angela Lansdown
|Jun 20
|ENHS
|5
|Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot (Oct '16)
|Jun 17
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|charles dutton (Jun '11)
|Jun 3
|Your next
|25
|Acting Sheriff Pleads With Deer Creek Residents
|May '17
|bridgestonescostly
|1
|Burrows (Dec '16)
|May '17
|april
|18
|Police searching for two missing people (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Sal-Nancys-daugher
|84
|Courtney Hayworth-Johnson (Nov '15)
|May '17
|4eva
|14
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC