Supper club brings refugees, residents together
Dressed in a royal blue head scarf and an elegant dress of the same color, Wafaa Aldoori stood out in the crowd at an Oklahoma City coffee house. However, the food that she served - a dish of long-grain rice and vermicelli stir-fried with raisins - also captured people's attention.
