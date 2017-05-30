State briefs: Oklahoma news briefs for May 26
Employees representing a variety of Oklahoma companies will compete in athletic events and raise money for charity June 2-4 during the OU Medicine Corporate Challenge. Nearly 40 companies will participate to promote health and fitness and raise money for the University of Central Oklahoma Endeavor Games in Edmond, a competition for athletes with physical disabilities.
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot (Oct '16)
|Tue
|Jamie Dundee
|11
|Acting Sheriff Pleads With Deer Creek Residents
|May 26
|bridgestonescostly
|1
|Burrows
|May 15
|april
|18
|Police searching for two missing people (Oct '10)
|May 15
|Sal-Nancys-daugher
|84
|Courtney Hayworth-Johnson (Nov '15)
|May 14
|4eva
|14
|charles dutton (Jun '11)
|May 7
|Duttons daughter
|23
|Video of accident involving Edmond school bus r...
|May 4
|kritikal
|1
