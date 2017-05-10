Real estate notes from The Oklahoman for April 13, 2017
An Oklahoma City oil-and-gas exploration company has bought Edmond's most prominent office building, Fisher Hall, the nearly 60,000-square-foot anchor of Fisher Hall Office Park. Charter Oak Production Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burrows
|Thu
|april
|16
|charles dutton (Jun '11)
|May 7
|Duttons daughter
|23
|Video of accident involving Edmond school bus r...
|May 4
|kritikal
|1
|Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15)
|May 1
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Philadelphia Church of God way overboard with i... (Apr '10)
|Apr 30
|LongtimePCGexiter
|74
|Chuck Coleman (Feb '15)
|Apr 28
|Michelle
|32
|Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft
|Apr 25
|D C Burns White
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC