Police 'glass guru' testifies at Norman pipe trial

A police detective known as the "Glass Guru" for his investigation of local pipe shops said he met with The Friendly Market owner and agreed to stop investigating the business if items viewed by authorities as drug paraphernalia were taken off its shelves. Testifying in the trial of business owner Robert Cox, 63, and store manager Stephen Tyler Holman, 32, on Friday, detective Rick Newell said he met with Cox in June 2015 at a Starbucks to discuss the state law on glass pipes.

