Oklahoma city receives first sales ta...

Oklahoma city receives first sales tax check from Amazon

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fox 23

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police searching for two missing people (Oct '10) 4 hr Sal-Nancys-daugher 84
Burrows 7 hr The Cat 17
Courtney Hayworth-Johnson (Nov '15) Sun 4eva 14
charles dutton (Jun '11) May 7 Duttons daughter 23
News Video of accident involving Edmond school bus r... May 4 kritikal 1
Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15) May 1 Jamie Dundee 14
Philadelphia Church of God way overboard with i... (Apr '10) Apr 30 LongtimePCGexiter 74
See all Edmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmond Forum Now

Edmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Edmond, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,696 • Total comments across all topics: 281,031,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC