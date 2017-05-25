National Guardsmen are deployed

On Mother's Day, nearly 30 Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen from Detachment 1, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 169th Aviation Regiment, 90th Troop Command, bid farewell to their loved ones during a deployment ceremony held at the Muldrow Army Heliport. The 169th is deploying to Kosovo to provide medical evacuation operations using UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters in support of Operation Joint Guardian, an international peacekeeping mission started in 1999 that seeks to build a secure environment within the Serbian province.

