Midwest City man sentenced to 30 year...

Midwest City man sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing three in DUI crash

39 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A Midwest City man who caused a head-on collision - killing two adults and a child - while driving under the influence of the illegal drug PCP has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. David Steven Blair II, 36, pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of second-degree murder in the deadly April 17, 2016, crash on Interstate 35 in Edmond.

