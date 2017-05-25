Man who broke into Edmond sorority ho...

Man who broke into Edmond sorority house, stole women's underwear sentenced to 20 years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: NewsOK.com

A man accused of stealing women's underwear from an Edmond sorority house pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree burglary and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Randell Scott Ashton, 43, of Midwest City, admitted to breaking and entering into the Alpha Delta Pi house near the University of Central Oklahoma early Feb. 7, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Acting Sheriff Pleads With Deer Creek Residents 5 hr bridgestonescostly 1
Angela Lansdown Wed Matt Metheny 3
Burrows May 15 april 18
News Police searching for two missing people (Oct '10) May 15 Sal-Nancys-daugher 84
Courtney Hayworth-Johnson (Nov '15) May 14 4eva 14
charles dutton (Jun '11) May 7 Duttons daughter 23
News Video of accident involving Edmond school bus r... May 4 kritikal 1
See all Edmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmond Forum Now

Edmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Edmond, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,529 • Total comments across all topics: 281,289,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC