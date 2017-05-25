Man who broke into Edmond sorority house, stole women's underwear sentenced to 20 years in prison
A man accused of stealing women's underwear from an Edmond sorority house pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree burglary and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Randell Scott Ashton, 43, of Midwest City, admitted to breaking and entering into the Alpha Delta Pi house near the University of Central Oklahoma early Feb. 7, 2016.
