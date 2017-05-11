Legislation that updates, streamlines sex offender registration signed into law

Senate Bill 217, by Sen. AJ Griffin and Rep. Mike Osburn, modifies Oklahoma's current sex offender registration law to streamline the notification process between local law enforcement, the courts and the Department of Corrections and, in certain cases, will require notification of the Department of Human Services as well. It also directs courts assigning sex offender registration levels to follow the guidelines used by the state's sex offender level assignment committee.

