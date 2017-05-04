Edmond School Bus Footage Released Showing Multi-Vehicle Crash
Authorities have released the video from an Edmond school bus, showing a multi-vehicle in NW OKC on April 26. Three people were in critical condition following the four-vehicle crash , near Memorial Rd. and N. Santa Fe Ave. At least one person had to be extricated from their vehicle and another was ejected. Officials tell News 9 the bus was carrying students from Edmond North and Edmond Santa Fe High Schools, who were en route to afternoon programs at Francis Tuttle Technology Center.
