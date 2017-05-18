Edmond public safety center tax bring...

Edmond public safety center tax brings in over $41 million

The city collected just over $41 million from the half-cent sales tax that was passed in Oct. 11, 2011, to build the new public safety center in downtown. The five-year sales tax ended March 31 and Edmond received its final payment from the Oklahoma Tax Commission this month.

