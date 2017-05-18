Edmond public safety center tax brings in over $41 million
The city collected just over $41 million from the half-cent sales tax that was passed in Oct. 11, 2011, to build the new public safety center in downtown. The five-year sales tax ended March 31 and Edmond received its final payment from the Oklahoma Tax Commission this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela Lansdown
|Sat
|Matt Metheny
|2
|Burrows
|May 15
|april
|18
|Police searching for two missing people (Oct '10)
|May 15
|Sal-Nancys-daugher
|84
|Courtney Hayworth-Johnson (Nov '15)
|May 14
|4eva
|14
|charles dutton (Jun '11)
|May 7
|Duttons daughter
|23
|Video of accident involving Edmond school bus r...
|May 4
|kritikal
|1
|Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15)
|May 1
|Jamie Dundee
|14
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC