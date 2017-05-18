Edmond man reportedly holding wife hostage inside home, police on scene
EDMOND, Okla. - Police are on scene of a hostage situation in Edmond. Around 6 a.m., Edmond police were called to a home in the Oak Tree neighborhood, near Oak Tree Rd. and Kelley.
