Edmond Exchange, May 6

Saturday May 6 Read more: NewsOK.com

A site plan for a new, 106,565-square-foot Crest Foods, on the northwest corner of Sooner Road and Covell Road, was approved this week by the city's planning commission. David Box, attorney for Crest Foods, said the owners have been working close with the city staff because they wanted their proposal to meet and exceed city codes.

