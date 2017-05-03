Dashboard camera captures horrific crash involving Edmond school bus
On April 26, the bus carrying students from Edmond North High School and Edmond Santa Fe High School was involved in a crash near Memorial Rd. and Santa Fe. A camera on board the bus captured the moment a pickup truck crossed the center line and slammed into another car.
