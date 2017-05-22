Bryant Named U.S. Fire Administrator
Bryant, who was named chief in 2005, was appointed to the the Department of Homeland Security by President Donald J. Trump. He will replace Dr. Denis Onieal, who has been acting U.S. Fire Administrator.
