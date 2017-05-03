AEXCO Petroleum Acquires Oklahoma Mississippian Assets
AEXCO Petroleum, Inc. has acquired Juneau Energy's non-operated interests in AEXCO's operated assets in Alfalfa and Kay counties, Oklahoma. Included in the acquisition is current production of 1,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day from two project areas covering 11,000 gross acres.
