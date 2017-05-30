There are on the News9 Oklahoma City story from Thursday May 25, titled Acting Sheriff Pleads With Deer Creek Residents. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:

In a meeting inside the Deer Creek School Administration building, dozens of concerned residents packed in on Thursday night to hear what will happen to patrols in their neighborhoods by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office after budget cuts and a recent string of home break ins. "I'm not sure that the sheriff's office ever had a meeting like this," Acting Oklahoma County Sheriff P.D. Taylor told the crowd of nearly 70. "There's nothing more important to the sheriff's office than the public safety of you all and the safety of your children."

