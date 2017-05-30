Acting Sheriff Pleads With Deer Creek Residents
In a meeting inside the Deer Creek School Administration building, dozens of concerned residents packed in on Thursday night to hear what will happen to patrols in their neighborhoods by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office after budget cuts and a recent string of home break ins. "I'm not sure that the sheriff's office ever had a meeting like this," Acting Oklahoma County Sheriff P.D. Taylor told the crowd of nearly 70. "There's nothing more important to the sheriff's office than the public safety of you all and the safety of your children."
#1 Friday May 26
If they'd spend less time trying to run the county like MWC and more like a real police agency, crap wouldn't constantly fall in on them.
Their militancy and can't do attitude is rampant and depriving certain citizens of any safety isn't paying off.
Deer Creek is most likely being hit by the Edmond type high schooler or college student spending their time entering others' homes, taking what they want, monitoring their prey electronically (aka stalking). People think their kids are great but the reality is they are most like their parents. They like to be in groups too.
And, if they are really stalking them, there'll be little rubber left to hit the road.
