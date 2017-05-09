1sta A Familiar Place For Edmond Nort...

1sta A Familiar Place For Edmond North Boys Golf

Tuesday May 9 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Edmond North claimed all the glory at state once again, winning the team title with a score of 856, 13 ahead of second place Owasso. The Huskies came into the third round of the 6A State Championship at the Golf Club of Edmond with an 11 shot lead over Owasso, and they never looked back.

