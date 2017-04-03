Window shopping: Oklahoma retail briefs for April 6
Family footwear retailer Rack Room Shoes has opened at Czech Hall Commons, a retail location near NW 10 and Interstate 40. The retailer, known for its ongoing "Buy One, Get One 50 Percent Off" promotion, offers a brand name shoes at value prices for men, women and children in its 6,000-square-foot store. "Between our value prices, on-trend styles and great service, our customers can count on a positive shopping experience every time they walk into our store," said Regional Manager Charles McGowen.
