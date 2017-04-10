Video: Former Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Peter Markes leaves the...

Peter Markes, Edmond North High School Orchestra director and 2014 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, is leaving the classroom to start a music education program and pursue his musical career. During his 15-year tenure at Edmond North, the orchestra has earned 13 consecutive Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association State Sweepstakes Awards, with nine consecutive Accent Medals, the highest honor given by the state activities association.

