Tony winner and two-time Disney princess Lea Salonga to perform in...
The University of Central Oklahoma Broadway Tonight Series will close its 2016-17 season with a performance by Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mitchell Hall Theatre on the UCO campus. A 1991 Tony winner for Best Lead Actress in a Musical for "Miss Saigon" Salonga is perhaps best known for her roles as the voice of the Disney animated characters Jasmine in "Aladdin" and Mulan in"Mulan."
