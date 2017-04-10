Todd Lamb takes preliminary step in 2...

Todd Lamb takes preliminary step in 2018 governor's race

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb is "strongly considering" a run for governor in 2018 and has filed papers with the Ethics Commission signaling his interest, he said Friday. Lamb filed a statement of organization of a candidate committee, which he said allows him to begin establishing a statewide campaign effort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

