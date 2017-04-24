Thousands Without Power As Storm Push...

Thousands Without Power As Storm Pushes Through OKC Metro

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Thousands of OG&E customers are without power as heavy rain and strong winds push through the metro on Friday. According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, 10 power poles are broken and laying on signs "in the right-of-way" along N. May Ave., from just north of N. 63rd to Wilshire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
charles dutton (Jun '11) Sun Duttons daughter 19
No Strings Attached Dating Sites Apr 15 D C Burns White 5
Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15) Apr 14 Jamie Dundee 12
News Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft Apr 10 rintintin 1
News Police: Oklahoma child drowns in Edmond pool Apr 10 jauntybootsonground 1
News Parent angry students learn Pledge in Spanish (Oct '10) Apr 8 Lisa Pierre 368
Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!! Mar 30 Holy smokes 2
See all Edmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmond Forum Now

Edmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Edmond, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,123 • Total comments across all topics: 280,532,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC