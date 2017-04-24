Thousands Without Power As Storm Pushes Through OKC Metro
Thousands of OG&E customers are without power as heavy rain and strong winds push through the metro on Friday. According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, 10 power poles are broken and laying on signs "in the right-of-way" along N. May Ave., from just north of N. 63rd to Wilshire.
