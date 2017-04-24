Storm Causes Outages, Floods Throughout The Metro
One Dodge Ram got stuck in the middle of a bridge on Simpson Road near Santa Fe Avenue north of Edmond, with the road completely washed out on both sides. Beyond the flooding, there were also downed power lines , lightning strikes and thousands of people's Fridays thrown off track by outages.
