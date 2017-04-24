Spring Sampler

Cruise, private performance by Kyle Dillingham, Lady Gaga tickets, glass blowing party at Blue Sage Studios, a hot air balloon ride, a week's stay at Hilton Head Island, a night at the Shadid Museum, original jewelry, special dinners, and fresh flowers each month for a year are just some of the items available at the 2017 Spring This annual fund raising event for the Edmond Fine Arts Institute will be at Oak Tree Country Club on Saturday, April 22 from 7 to 10:30 p.m. to have many new auction items plus a "Best of Live' raffle where the winner selects their favorite item from The evening includes a buffet of food and wine tasting, friends, live music by Huckleberry Lullaby, and the added attraction of live and silent auctions.

