Report: Edmond high schools are among state's best
For the second straight year, Edmond North High School is the top-ranked high school in Oklahoma, according to U.S. News & World Report. Four high schools is Edmond are among the 10 best in Oklahoma, the publication's 2017 Best High Schools rankings show.
