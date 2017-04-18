Reasons for concern about OK County jail death count
WHY is it so important for Oklahoma County to come up with broad procedural changes that will result in fewer people winding up in the county jail? Look no further than a story this week about the number of inmate deaths since the beginning of 2016. In that time, 20 inmates - 15 men and five women, ranging in age from 73 to 21 - have died inside the jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|charles dutton (Jun '11)
|21 min
|Duttons daughter
|17
|No Strings Attached Dating Sites
|Apr 15
|D C Burns White
|5
|Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15)
|Apr 14
|Jamie Dundee
|12
|Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft
|Apr 10
|rintintin
|1
|Police: Oklahoma child drowns in Edmond pool
|Apr 10
|jauntybootsonground
|1
|Parent angry students learn Pledge in Spanish (Oct '10)
|Apr 8
|Lisa Pierre
|368
|Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!!
|Mar 30
|Holy smokes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC