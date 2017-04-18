Reasons for concern about OK County j...

Reasons for concern about OK County jail death count

WHY is it so important for Oklahoma County to come up with broad procedural changes that will result in fewer people winding up in the county jail? Look no further than a story this week about the number of inmate deaths since the beginning of 2016. In that time, 20 inmates - 15 men and five women, ranging in age from 73 to 21 - have died inside the jail.

