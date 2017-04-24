Petra Industries Celebrated Their 15th Annual Car Audio Expo
Petra Industries, the consumer electronic industry's accessory authority, held its 15th annual Car Audio expo over the past weekend on Sunday, April 23 at Petra's Distribution Center in Edmond, OK. On one of the most beautiful days of the spring Petra welcomed hundreds of attendees to see demonstrations of the newest mobile A/V products including head units, amplifiers, speakers and subwoofers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dealerscope.
