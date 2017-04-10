Oklahoma Watch: Want to email your st...

Oklahoma Watch: Want to email your state representative? First fill out the form

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Sequoyah County Times

A change to the Oklahoma House website removed legislators' public email addresses and replaced them with a contact form that some critics believe will restrict access to lawmakers. The House replaced public emails with online forms that require senders to disclose their first and last names, address and telephone number - information that previously wasn't required to email lawmakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15) 10 hr Jamie Dundee 12
News Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft Apr 10 rintintin 1
News Police: Oklahoma child drowns in Edmond pool Apr 10 jauntybootsonground 1
News Parent angry students learn Pledge in Spanish (Oct '10) Apr 8 Lisa Pierre 368
Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!! Mar 30 Holy smokes 2
No Strings Attached Dating Sites Mar 27 Santos 4
Domestic abuse in Kansas (Oct '16) Mar 27 Santos 6
See all Edmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmond Forum Now

Edmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Edmond, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,141 • Total comments across all topics: 280,307,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC