Murder defendant accused of killing Edmond clothier commits suicide
An Oklahoma County jail inmate committed suicide Sunday, two days after he was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal beating of a popular Edmond clothier, authorities said. Aaron Ducky Spottedcorn, 30, used sheets to hang himself from a bunk in his jail cell, Acting Sheriff P.D. Taylor confirmed Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parent angry students learn Pledge in Spanish (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Lisa Pierre
|368
|Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15)
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|11
|Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!!
|Mar 30
|Holy smokes
|2
|No Strings Attached Dating Sites
|Mar 27
|Santos
|4
|Domestic abuse in Kansas
|Mar 27
|Santos
|6
|Beware Virgil L Light
|Mar 26
|Drifter
|3
|Edmond train too loud (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Luke
|12
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC