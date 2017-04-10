Man Accused Of Murder Found Dead In OK Co. Jail Cell
A man accused of killing an Edmond clothes salesman was found dead Sunday in an Oklahoma County jail cell, the Oklahoma County sheriff's office spokesman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft
|6 hr
|rintintin
|1
|Police: Oklahoma child drowns in Edmond pool
|14 hr
|jauntybootsonground
|1
|Parent angry students learn Pledge in Spanish (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Lisa Pierre
|368
|Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15)
|Apr 8
|Jamie Dundee
|11
|Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!!
|Mar 30
|Holy smokes
|2
|No Strings Attached Dating Sites
|Mar 27
|Santos
|4
|Domestic abuse in Kansas
|Mar 27
|Santos
|6
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC