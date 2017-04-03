Man accused of killing Edmond clothie...

Man accused of killing Edmond clothier found dead in Oklahoma County jail cell

An Oklahoma County jail inmate was found dead Sunday in his cell, two days after he was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal beating of a popular Edmond clothier, authorities said. Aaron Ducky Spottedcorn, 30, used sheets to hang himself from a bunk in his jail cell, Acting Sheriff P.D. Taylor confirmed Sunday.

