Man accused of killing Edmond clothier found dead in Oklahoma County jail cell
An Oklahoma County jail inmate was found dead Sunday in his cell, two days after he was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal beating of a popular Edmond clothier, authorities said. Aaron Ducky Spottedcorn, 30, used sheets to hang himself from a bunk in his jail cell, Acting Sheriff P.D. Taylor confirmed Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parent angry students learn Pledge in Spanish (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Lisa Pierre
|368
|Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15)
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|11
|Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!!
|Mar 30
|Holy smokes
|2
|No Strings Attached Dating Sites
|Mar 27
|Santos
|4
|Domestic abuse in Kansas
|Mar 27
|Santos
|6
|Beware Virgil L Light
|Mar 26
|Drifter
|3
|Edmond train too loud (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Luke
|12
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC