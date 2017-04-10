"I was like, 'God, don't let this happen again,'" Dog attack rattles Edmond
Had he not felt nauseous at work, J.C. Hopkins wonders what may have happened to the woman he found bloody on the pavement in his normally-quiet neighborhood. "It really makes you nervous when you see a 77-year-old lady on the ground," Hopkins said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela Lansdown
|Tue
|Matt Metheny
|1
|Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft
|Mon
|rintintin
|1
|Police: Oklahoma child drowns in Edmond pool
|Apr 10
|jauntybootsonground
|1
|Parent angry students learn Pledge in Spanish (Oct '10)
|Apr 8
|Lisa Pierre
|368
|Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15)
|Apr 8
|Jamie Dundee
|11
|Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!!
|Mar 30
|Holy smokes
|2
|No Strings Attached Dating Sites
|Mar 27
|Santos
|4
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC