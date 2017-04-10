House panel backs bill that would allow creationism teaching alongside evolution -
Oklahoma science teachers could teach creationism alongside evolution under a bill that narrowly got initial backing in the Legislature on Thursday, despite opposition from teachers and others. The House General Government Oversight and Accountability Committee backed the measure in a 4-3 vote after hearing from supporters and opponents of the bill, which would prohibit school boards and administrators from preventing science teachers from exploring any theory with their students, including those with no scientific basis.
