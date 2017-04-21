Golf tournaments remain popular fundr...

Golf tournaments remain popular fundraising opportunity

Friday Apr 21 Read more: Daily Record

After Edmond, Oklahoma, native Zach Tays' life was cut short in a tragic car accident in 2008, his family and friends wanted to do something to honor his memory. Seven years ago, they set up the Zach Tays Memorial Scholarship Fund, which awards needs-based scholarships for youth ice hockey players in the Oklahoma City metro.

