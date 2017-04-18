Forms necessary to contact state reps

A change to the Oklahoma House website removed legislators' public email addresses and replaced them with a contact form that some critics believe will restrict access to the lawmakers. The House replaced public emails with online forms that require senders to disclose their first and last names, address and telephone number - information that previously wasn't required to email lawmakers.

