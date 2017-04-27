Former Edmond property manager sentenced to prison for defrauding clients

On November 22, 2016, Angela Renee Reneau pleaded guilty to committing wire fraud and for failing to file an income tax return. She reportedly admitted that between 2010 and 2014, she provided real estate management services to owners of commercial office buildings in the Edmond, Oklahoma, area through her business, Reneau Properties, LLC. Officials say that during this time she made unauthorized transfers of her clients' rental income into her Reneau Properties bank account and used those funds for her personal expenses.

