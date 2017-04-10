Edmond Teen Accused Of Murdering Stepmother Appears In Court
Joshua Bryant furrowed his brow as the judge read the first-degree murder complaint, and told him his bond was denied. The 17-year-old will be kept in the Oklahoma County Jail as his case makes its way through the legal system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft
|42 min
|rintintin
|1
|Police: Oklahoma child drowns in Edmond pool
|8 hr
|jauntybootsonground
|1
|Parent angry students learn Pledge in Spanish (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Lisa Pierre
|368
|Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15)
|Apr 8
|Jamie Dundee
|11
|Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!!
|Mar 30
|Holy smokes
|2
|No Strings Attached Dating Sites
|Mar 27
|Santos
|4
|Domestic abuse in Kansas
|Mar 27
|Santos
|6
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC