Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft
There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from Monday Apr 10, titled Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:
Edmond police are investigating a theft report and a vandalism report from businesses on Westland Drive just north of 33rd and Kelly, and given the time of day and location, they said they're most likely connected. For the first time in a decade of business near 33rd and Kelly, Edmond Painting Company owner Guy Yaw got a call saying the outside of his place was a mess and one of their vehicles was missing.
#1 Monday Apr 10
Eh, just keep looking around I-35 and Memorial. Either it or a black van will attempt something. don't worry if another member comes along later with a ski mask. It's all fun and games to them.
