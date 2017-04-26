Edmond man elated after Logan Co. volunteer firefighters find lost money, turn it in

Robert Neria, 59, of Edmond, says the firefighters with the Sooner Volunteer Fire Department who recovered his money and lost wallet at a Guthrie gas station deserve recognition for their kind deed. Robert Neria, 59, of Edmond, says the firefighters with the Sooner Volunteer Fire Department who recovered his money and lost wallet at a Guthrie gas station deserve recognition for their kind deed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.