Edmond man elated after Logan Co. volunteer firefighters find lost money, turn it in
Robert Neria, 59, of Edmond, says the firefighters with the Sooner Volunteer Fire Department who recovered his money and lost wallet at a Guthrie gas station deserve recognition for their kind deed. Robert Neria, 59, of Edmond, says the firefighters with the Sooner Volunteer Fire Department who recovered his money and lost wallet at a Guthrie gas station deserve recognition for their kind deed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft
|Tue
|D C Burns White
|2
|charles dutton (Jun '11)
|Apr 23
|Duttons daughter
|19
|No Strings Attached Dating Sites
|Apr 15
|D C Burns White
|5
|Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15)
|Apr 14
|Jamie Dundee
|12
|Police: Oklahoma child drowns in Edmond pool
|Apr 10
|jauntybootsonground
|1
|Parent angry students learn Pledge in Spanish (Oct '10)
|Apr 8
|Lisa Pierre
|368
|Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!!
|Mar 30
|Holy smokes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC