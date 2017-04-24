Edmond Exchange, April 29

Edmond Exchange, April 29

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Mayor Charles Lamb and Councilmen Darrell Davis and Nick Massey will be sworn into office at 6 p.m. Monday at the Edmond Council Chambers, 20 S Littler Ave. Lamb won the April election, giving him a third full two-year term. Davis ran unopposed making this his second full four-year term as Ward 3 councilman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chuck Coleman (Feb '15) 14 hr Michelle 32
Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15) Thu D C Burns White 13
News Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft Apr 25 D C Burns White 2
charles dutton (Jun '11) Apr 23 Duttons daughter 19
No Strings Attached Dating Sites Apr 15 D C Burns White 5
News Police: Oklahoma child drowns in Edmond pool Apr 10 jauntybootsonground 1
News Parent angry students learn Pledge in Spanish (Oct '10) Apr 8 Lisa Pierre 368
See all Edmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmond Forum Now

Edmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Edmond, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,029 • Total comments across all topics: 280,642,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC