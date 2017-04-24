Edmond Exchange, April 29
Mayor Charles Lamb and Councilmen Darrell Davis and Nick Massey will be sworn into office at 6 p.m. Monday at the Edmond Council Chambers, 20 S Littler Ave. Lamb won the April election, giving him a third full two-year term. Davis ran unopposed making this his second full four-year term as Ward 3 councilman.
