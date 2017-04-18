Edmond Exchange, a weekly wrap-up of ...

Edmond Exchange, a weekly wrap-up of what's going on in Edmond, April 22

City council members will consider Monday a supplemental appropriation for a needs assessment of a performing arts center near downtown. The project would be a partnership between the city and the University of Central Oklahoma.

