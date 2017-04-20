Edmond elementary school targeted by vandals
Schools across the state are already bracing for budget cuts, but now one Edmond school will have to come up with more money to pay for destruction that was caused by vandals. On April 19, Edmond officers were called to Orvis Risner Elementary School after crews reported that the school had been targeted by vandals.
