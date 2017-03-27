Edmond citywide election will decide a mayor and referendum questions
Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday to elect a mayor for the next two years and decide the fate of a city council decision to rezone property just north of 15th Street and Bryant Avenue allowing for upscale shopping and up to 325 residential units. The election is open to all registered voters who live in the city limits of Edmond.
