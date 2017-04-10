Criminal justice reform measures survive House committee gauntlet

Three bills designed to reduce Oklahoma's high incarceration rates through criminal justice reform survived two committee hearings and some major alterations in the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Wednesday. PAT SULLIVAN/AP file OKLAHOMA CITY - Three key pieces of Gov. Mary Fallin's initiative to reduce the state's high incarceration rates through criminal justice reform survived two committee hearings and some major alterations in the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Wednesday.

