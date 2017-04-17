County-option Sunday liquor sales bil...

County-option Sunday liquor sales bill advances in House

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Sequoyah County Times

State Senator Stephanie Bice speaks about the upcoming legislative session during the 2016 Oklahoma Craft Beer Summit at the Oak and Ore bar in Oklahoma City on January 13, 2016 State Senator Stephanie Bice speaks about the upcoming legislative session during the 2016 Oklahoma Craft Beer Summit at the Oak and Ore bar in Oklahoma City on January 13, 2016 OKLAHOMA CITY - Liquor stores would open earlier and maybe on Sundays and breweries could keep the same hours as bars under legislation advanced Wednesday by the House Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee. Three measures dealing with alcohol passed committee muster: Senate Bills 174, 211 and 411, all by Sen. Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City.

