County, local issues highlight Oklahoma City metro-area elections

Polls in Oklahoma County don't open until 7 a.m. Tuesday, but by Monday afternoon, more than 2,000 residents had already cast their ballots. Doug Sanderson, secretary of the Oklahoma County Election Board, said the board had tallied 2,048 early and absentee votes by Monday afternoon, including 293 votes cast during early in-person voting.

